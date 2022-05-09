StockNews.com Begins Coverage on T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of T2 Biosystems from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Alliance Global Partners raised shares of T2 Biosystems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $0.70 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, T2 Biosystems presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1.55.

Get T2 Biosystems alerts:

TTOO stock opened at $0.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.50. T2 Biosystems has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.51.

T2 Biosystems ( NASDAQ:TTOO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). T2 Biosystems had a negative return on equity of 1,278.55% and a negative net margin of 194.37%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of T2 Biosystems by 277.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,359 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 21,581 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of T2 Biosystems by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 81,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of T2 Biosystems by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 89,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of T2 Biosystems by 173.8% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 110,273 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the period. 11.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About T2 Biosystems (Get Rating)

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. Its technology enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for T2 Biosystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T2 Biosystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.