StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of Wilhelmina International stock opened at $4.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $23.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.61. Wilhelmina International has a fifty-two week low of $3.83 and a fifty-two week high of $9.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.55.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wilhelmina International by 31.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,512 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wilhelmina International during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Wilhelmina International during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wilhelmina International by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 11,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Wilhelmina International during the third quarter valued at approximately $155,000.

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. It specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

