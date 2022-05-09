StockNews.com Lowers Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) to Hold

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

ADSK has been the subject of several other research reports. OTR Global upgraded shares of Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $344.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Europe reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.85.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK traded down $7.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $186.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,226,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,864,989. Autodesk has a 52 week low of $180.19 and a 52 week high of $344.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $40.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.55 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $202.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.86.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 55.95%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Autodesk will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 1,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $386,386.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $345,199.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,458 shares of company stock valued at $1,545,628. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Autodesk by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 176,734 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,883,000 after purchasing an additional 12,913 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp raised its stake in Autodesk by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 8,861 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Commerce Bank raised its stake in Autodesk by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 17,912 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Autodesk by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 27,963 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,994,000 after purchasing an additional 6,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile (Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.