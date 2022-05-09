StockNews.com Lowers Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) to Hold

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.
ADSK has been the subject of several other research reports. OTR Global upgraded shares of Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $344.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Europe reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.85.
Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK traded down $7.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $186.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,226,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,864,989. Autodesk has a 52 week low of $180.19 and a 52 week high of $344.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $40.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.55 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $202.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.86.
In other Autodesk news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 1,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $386,386.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $345,199.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,458 shares of company stock valued at $1,545,628. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Autodesk by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 176,734 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,883,000 after purchasing an additional 12,913 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp raised its stake in Autodesk by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 8,861 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Commerce Bank raised its stake in Autodesk by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 17,912 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Autodesk by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 27,963 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,994,000 after purchasing an additional 6,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.
Autodesk Company Profile (Get Rating)
Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.
Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.