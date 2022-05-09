StockNews.com Lowers MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MYR Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of MYR Group from $126.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Shares of MYR Group stock opened at $83.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.16. MYR Group has a 1-year low of $74.77 and a 1-year high of $121.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.44.

MYR Group ( NASDAQ:MYRG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.18. MYR Group had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 16.96%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that MYR Group will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MYRG. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in MYR Group by 62.1% in the third quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 540,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,754,000 after buying an additional 206,990 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in MYR Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,483,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in MYR Group by 115.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 202,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,380,000 after buying an additional 108,411 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in MYR Group by 184.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,766,000 after buying an additional 76,779 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in MYR Group by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 173,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,194,000 after buying an additional 71,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

MYR Group

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, renewable power facilities, and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, ice, or other storm related damages.

