StockNews.com Upgrades CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) to Hold

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $225.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.88.
CYBR stock traded down $13.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $112.86. 878,319 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,970. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.24 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12. CyberArk Software has a fifty-two week low of $110.71 and a fifty-two week high of $201.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $160.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.19.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 26.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 8.0% during the first quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 10,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 8.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 167,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,328,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the first quarter valued at $1,617,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 42.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
CyberArk Software Company Profile (Get Rating)
CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.
