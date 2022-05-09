StockNews.com Upgrades CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) to Hold

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $225.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.88.

CYBR stock traded down $13.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $112.86. 878,319 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,970. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.24 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12. CyberArk Software has a fifty-two week low of $110.71 and a fifty-two week high of $201.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $160.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.19.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $151.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.48 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 16.69% and a negative return on equity of 9.01%. CyberArk Software’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CyberArk Software will post -3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 26.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 8.0% during the first quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 10,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 8.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 167,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,328,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the first quarter valued at $1,617,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 42.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

