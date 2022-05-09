StockNews.com Upgrades Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) to Buy

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.40.

MFC traded down $0.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.85. The company had a trading volume of 4,681,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,251,965. The company has a market cap of $36.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.46 and a 200-day moving average of $20.05. Manulife Financial has a 1-year low of $17.66 and a 1-year high of $22.19.

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Rating ) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.14 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Manulife Financial will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the first quarter worth about $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

