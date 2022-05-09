STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $26.57

STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.57 and last traded at $26.85, with a volume of 15 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.15.

STOR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of STORE Capital in a research report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of STORE Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 1.17.

STORE Capital ( NYSE:STOR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. STORE Capital had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The company had revenue of $222.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that STORE Capital Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is 138.74%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in STORE Capital by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in STORE Capital by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 48,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,623 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in STORE Capital by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 12,579 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in STORE Capital by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 537,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,230,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in STORE Capital by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

About STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR)

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

