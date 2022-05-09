Stratec (ETR:SBS) Given a €116.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €116.00 ($122.11) price target on Stratec (ETR:SBS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SBS. Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($131.58) price objective on Stratec in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €138.00 ($145.26) price objective on Stratec in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Shares of SBS stock opened at €102.20 ($107.58) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €111.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is €120.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.45, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 4.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.16. Stratec has a fifty-two week low of €94.20 ($99.16) and a fifty-two week high of €147.40 ($155.16).

Stratec SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures automation and instrumentation solutions in the fields of in-vitro diagnostics and life sciences in Germany, European Union, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Instrumentation, Diatron, and Smart Consumables. The Instrumentation segment designs and manufactures automated analyzer systems, including service parts and consumables for clinical diagnostics and biotechnology customers.

