Stratos (STOS) Market Cap Achieves $13.42 Million

Stratos (STOS) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 9th. One Stratos coin can currently be purchased for about $0.67 or 0.00002018 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Stratos has traded down 23.7% against the dollar. Stratos has a market cap of $13.42 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of Stratos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003031 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded down 92.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00020924 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.13 or 0.00182240 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $186.30 or 0.00564655 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00036218 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62,279.70 or 1.88767235 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Stratos

Stratos’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,152,153 coins. Stratos’ official Twitter account is @Stratos_Network

Stratos Coin Trading

