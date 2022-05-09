Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $172.21.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SAUHY shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Straumann from CHF 375 to CHF 304 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Straumann in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Straumann from CHF 404.20 to CHF 40.42 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

SAUHY traded down $0.64 on Monday, hitting $10.50. 157,493 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,811. Straumann has a 12 month low of $10.39 and a 12 month high of $22.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.02 and its 200-day moving average is $17.52.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.0417 per share. This represents a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th.

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implants, instruments, CADCAM prosthetics, orthodontic aligners, biomaterials, and digital solutions for use in tooth correction, replacement, and restoration, as well as to prevent tooth loss.

