Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Buys Shares of 250 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 250 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 1,427.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 94.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 198 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. 53.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BA has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $306.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Boeing from $265.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Langenberg & Company began coverage on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Boeing from $235.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.24.

Shares of BA stock traded down $10.00 on Monday, hitting $138.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,888,482. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $143.38 and a fifty-two week high of $258.40. The company has a market capitalization of $82.18 billion, a PE ratio of -17.05, a PEG ratio of 97.53 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $178.58 and its 200-day moving average is $198.23.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($2.48). The business had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.53) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $208.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,044,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

