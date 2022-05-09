Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 61.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 3,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS QUAL traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $122.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,953,316 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $129.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.93.

