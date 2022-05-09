Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,332 Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) by 46.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,332 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Capri were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capri in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Capri in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Capri in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Capri during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Capri during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CPRI traded down $2.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.97. 48,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,352,792. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.30. Capri Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $42.77 and a 52-week high of $72.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.50 and a 200 day moving average of $58.56.

In other Capri news, CFO Thomas Jr. Edwards sold 12,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total value of $809,008.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 1,950 shares of Capri stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $99,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 86,438 shares of company stock worth $6,004,094 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capri from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Capri from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Capri from $85.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Capri from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.33.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

