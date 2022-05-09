Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Sells 7,425 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 64.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,061 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 7,425 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Dempze Nancy E lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 20,226 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 0.7% in the third quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 10,061 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Partners Inc lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 4.2% in the third quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 1,749 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 19,913 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,084,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 5,507 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on DIS. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.04.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DIS stock traded down $2.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $108.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 506,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,457,680. The stock has a market cap of $196.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.65, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $130.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.91. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $108.30 and a 1 year high of $187.58.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

