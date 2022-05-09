Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $152.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.47 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Supernus Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ SUPN traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 531,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,261. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.66. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $23.15 and a twelve month high of $34.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 1.12.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SUPN. TheStreet lowered shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUPN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,491 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $359,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,877 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,373 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,818 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

