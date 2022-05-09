Susquehanna Bancshares Lowers Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) to Neutral

Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $135.00 to $106.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Roth Capital downgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $101.13.

Shares of NASDAQ SIMO opened at $92.68 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.02. Silicon Motion Technology has a 52-week low of $58.86 and a 52-week high of $98.65.

Silicon Motion Technology ( NASDAQ:SIMO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.35. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The business had revenue of $242.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.44%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 5.2% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,050 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 5,378 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,172 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,290 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

