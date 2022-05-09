Swingby Price Down 17% Over Last Week (SWINGBY)

Swingby (SWINGBY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 8th. During the last week, Swingby has traded down 17% against the dollar. Swingby has a market capitalization of $5.13 million and $1.00 million worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swingby coin can now be purchased for about $0.0081 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded up 38.1% against the dollar and now trades at $118.29 or 0.00350714 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002965 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002965 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00012033 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,721.11 or 0.99978243 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000494 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.27 or 0.00184624 BTC.

Swingby Coin Profile

Swingby is a coin. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2020. Swingby’s total supply is 975,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 629,288,288 coins. Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Swingby is https://reddit.com/r/swingbyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Swingby is swingby.network/en . Swingby’s official message board is swingby.network/en/news

According to CryptoCompare, “Swingby Labs is a Singapore-based company founded in 2018. A group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts who joined forces to develop solutions to connect Bitcoin with other blockchains. Now, during final preparations for our launch sequence, it is developing a protocol that moves assets quickly between blockchains, named Skybridge, and a few other projects… all using the most cutting-edge technology and research. Swingby is a decentralized proof-of-stake network that uses the latest advancements in cryptography research to allow you to move your tokens onto other chains without a trusted party. Our first launch will bridge Bitcoin to Ethereum. “

Swingby Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swingby should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swingby using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

