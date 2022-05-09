Swingby Price Down 25.5% This Week (SWINGBY)

Swingby (SWINGBY) traded down 15.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. In the last seven days, Swingby has traded 25.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Swingby coin can now be bought for about $0.0069 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Swingby has a market cap of $4.38 million and $406,700.00 worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003226 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003226 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00012586 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,087.65 or 1.00304096 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000472 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002016 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003229 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $184.59 or 0.00595576 BTC.

About Swingby

Swingby (CRYPTO:SWINGBY) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2020. Swingby’s total supply is 975,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 630,619,801 coins. The Reddit community for Swingby is https://reddit.com/r/swingbyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swingby’s official message board is swingby.network/en/news . The official website for Swingby is swingby.network/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Swingby Labs is a Singapore-based company founded in 2018. A group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts who joined forces to develop solutions to connect Bitcoin with other blockchains. Now, during final preparations for our launch sequence, it is developing a protocol that moves assets quickly between blockchains, named Skybridge, and a few other projects… all using the most cutting-edge technology and research. Swingby is a decentralized proof-of-stake network that uses the latest advancements in cryptography research to allow you to move your tokens onto other chains without a trusted party. Our first launch will bridge Bitcoin to Ethereum. “

Swingby Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swingby should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swingby using one of the exchanges listed above.

