Sylo (SYLO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $656,533.00

Sylo (SYLO) traded down 8.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 9th. Sylo has a total market capitalization of $7.72 million and approximately $656,533.00 worth of Sylo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Sylo has traded 19.3% lower against the US dollar. One Sylo coin can currently be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000128 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001193 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000195 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4,292.83 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Sylo

Sylo (CRYPTO:SYLO) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2018. Sylo’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,431,617,492 coins. The Reddit community for Sylo is https://reddit.com/r/sylo_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sylo’s official Twitter account is @sylo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sylo is www.sylo.io . The official message board for Sylo is medium.com/sylo-io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sylo Protocol is a decentralized communication protocol that facilitates safe and standardized connectivity between users and Connected Applications on the Sylo network. Development is underway to implement the Sylo Protocol as a fully decentralized autonomous communication, storage, and payment network able to be utilized by third-party Connected Applications. The Sylo main token (SYLO) will be a utility token used to access and fuel the Sylo Protocol in a fully decentralized, blockchain context. SYLOs will be required to access the Sylo Protocol, and to enable real-time communication (video, voice, messaging, data streaming), charged communications, and for decentralized storage, profile and address book management. “

Sylo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sylo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sylo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sylo using one of the exchanges listed above.

