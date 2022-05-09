Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $25.79

Shares of Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.79 and last traded at $25.86, with a volume of 157926 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.05.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Symrise from €106.00 ($111.58) to €107.00 ($112.63) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Symrise from €135.00 ($142.11) to €130.00 ($136.84) in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Symrise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.18.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a $0.1785 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th.

Symrise Company Profile

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

