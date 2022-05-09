Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

SYRS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Syros Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.60.

Shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $62.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.33. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.78 and a 52-week high of $7.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.41.

Syros Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SYRS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 368.52% and a negative return on equity of 75.67%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 1,052.4% during the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 456,612 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 35.8% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 103,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 27,255 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $73,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 233.0% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 78,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 54,950 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are Tamibarotene, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with myelodysplastic syndrome and Phase II clinical trial for patients with acute myeloid leukemia; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

