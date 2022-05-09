Sysco (SYY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $16.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 82.36% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect Sysco to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:SYY opened at $82.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.14. Sysco has a twelve month low of $68.05 and a twelve month high of $91.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 123.69%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Argus upgraded Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Sysco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, CL King assumed coverage on Sysco in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sysco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.88.

In other Sysco news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 7,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $613,785.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $303,324.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 236,400 shares of company stock valued at $20,465,169 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYY. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 928,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,969,000 after purchasing an additional 50,572 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Sysco by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 905,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,140,000 after acquiring an additional 7,155 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Sysco by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 83,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

