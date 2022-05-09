Sysco (SYY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Posted by on May 9th, 2022

Sysco (NYSE:SYYGet Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sysco (NYSE:SYYGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $16.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 82.36% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect Sysco to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:SYY opened at $82.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.14. Sysco has a twelve month low of $68.05 and a twelve month high of $91.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 123.69%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Argus upgraded Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Sysco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, CL King assumed coverage on Sysco in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sysco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.88.

In other Sysco news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 7,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $613,785.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $303,324.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 236,400 shares of company stock valued at $20,465,169 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYY. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 928,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,969,000 after purchasing an additional 50,572 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Sysco by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 905,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,140,000 after acquiring an additional 7,155 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Sysco by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 83,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

About Sysco (Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for Sysco (NYSE:SYY)

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.