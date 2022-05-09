Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TRHC. Benchmark cut their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut Tabula Rasa HealthCare from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $24.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $23.00 to $11.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.53.

Shares of TRHC stock opened at $4.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26. The stock has a market cap of $105.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.67. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 1 year low of $2.77 and a 1 year high of $53.38.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare ( NASDAQ:TRHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $85.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.19 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 27.28% and a negative return on equity of 74.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Dennis Helling purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.17 per share, for a total transaction of $30,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gordon Tunstall purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $55,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $97,110 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRHC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 19.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 9.3% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 35,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the third quarter valued at $905,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 4.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the third quarter valued at $516,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise medication therapy management software, a cloud-based platform designed to aid in the identification and resolution of medication and health-related problems.

