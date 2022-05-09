Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $89.42

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $89.42 and last traded at $89.84, with a volume of 568 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $91.63.

TSM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. DZ Bank began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.50.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.44% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The firm had revenue of $491.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.3897 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.89%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.1% during the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 163,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,041,000 after buying an additional 10,809 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.5% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 82,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,555,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.9% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 347,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,210,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 633.4% during the first quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. now owns 281,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,052,000 after buying an additional 242,830 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.9% during the first quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 123,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,828,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares during the period.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile (NYSE:TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

