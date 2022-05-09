Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Bought by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,835 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $7,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 5,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

In related news, President Karl Slatoff sold 152,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.64, for a total transaction of $21,124,992.72. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 437,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,594,968.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet cut Take-Two Interactive Software from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $222.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO traded down $7.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $107.10. 81,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,233,992. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.45 and a 12-month high of $195.82. The firm has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $143.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.76.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $866.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.93 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 15.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Take-Two Interactive Software (Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.