Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) Position Trimmed by Tsfg LLC

Tsfg LLC decreased its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,371 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TAK. Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $257,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth $201,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 202,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 7,368 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 34.6% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 54,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 14,139 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 265,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after buying an additional 109,095 shares during the period. 2.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TAK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of NYSE TAK traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.33. The company had a trading volume of 4,900,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,788,573. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.39. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 12 month low of $13.17 and a 12 month high of $17.56. The stock has a market cap of $45.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.

