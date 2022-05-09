Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $170.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. SVB Leerink restated a market perform rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America started coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $137.55.
NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $76.00 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 950.12 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a current ratio of 6.21. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 1 year low of $74.39 and a 1 year high of $155.86.
In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.73, for a total value of $145,095.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO David B. Berger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total value of $541,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,905 shares of company stock worth $842,555. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.
