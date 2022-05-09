Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $170.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. SVB Leerink restated a market perform rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America started coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $137.55.

NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $76.00 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 950.12 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a current ratio of 6.21. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 1 year low of $74.39 and a 1 year high of $155.86.

Tandem Diabetes Care ( NASDAQ:TNDM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $175.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.21 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 0.80%. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.73, for a total value of $145,095.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO David B. Berger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total value of $541,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,905 shares of company stock worth $842,555. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

