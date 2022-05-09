Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 489,281 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,702 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Target worth $113,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth approximately $162,042,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Target by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,153,523 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,414,691,000 after purchasing an additional 637,721 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Target by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,101,878 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $480,847,000 after purchasing an additional 536,364 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Target by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,275,047 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,664,313,000 after purchasing an additional 485,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 112.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 611,716 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $139,942,000 after purchasing an additional 324,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Target from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $278.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Target from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Target from $262.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Target from $270.00 to $261.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.23.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $227.08. 67,133 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,022,140. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $184.00 and a 12 month high of $268.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $225.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.59.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.33. Target had a return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Target’s payout ratio is 25.59%.

In other Target news, insider Michael J. Fiddelke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.19, for a total value of $1,050,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,543,214.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total value of $6,490,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 99,363 shares of company stock valued at $21,970,253. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Target (Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.