Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.87 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARSGet Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.87) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.45) and the highest is ($0.16). Tarsus Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 285.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($3.82) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.06) to ($2.40). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($4.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.54) to ($4.32). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tarsus Pharmaceuticals.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARSGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.05. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 24.25% and a negative return on equity of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 million.

Several research firms recently commented on TARS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TARS traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, reaching $11.45. 7,707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,632. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $10.93 and a 1-year high of $39.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.57.

In related news, major shareholder Vivo Capital Ix, Llc sold 41,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $634,942.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,945,531 shares in the company, valued at $44,742,615.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $241,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 101.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 23,276 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 441,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,519,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $289,000. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

