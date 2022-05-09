Team17 Group (LON:TM17) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $379.29

Shares of Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17 – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 379.29 ($4.74) and last traded at GBX 389 ($4.86), with a volume of 1626366 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 420 ($5.25).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TM17 shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 850 ($10.62) target price on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 800 ($9.99) price target on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Team17 Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 829.67 ($10.36).

The company has a market cap of £565.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 494.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 632.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.

