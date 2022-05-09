Teladoc Health (TDOC) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) in the last few weeks:

5/5/2022 – Teladoc Health was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/28/2022 – Teladoc Health was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating.

4/28/2022 – Teladoc Health was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $114.00.

4/28/2022 – Teladoc Health was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $115.00.

4/28/2022 – Teladoc Health was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

4/28/2022 – Teladoc Health was downgraded by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

4/28/2022 – Teladoc Health was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

4/28/2022 – Teladoc Health was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $104.00.

4/28/2022 – Teladoc Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $67.00 to $30.00.

4/28/2022 – Teladoc Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $112.00 to $50.00.

4/28/2022 – Teladoc Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $77.00 to $45.00.

4/28/2022 – Teladoc Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $130.00 to $65.00.

4/28/2022 – Teladoc Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $100.00 to $48.00.

4/28/2022 – Teladoc Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $78.00 to $44.00.

4/27/2022 – Teladoc Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $72.00 to $64.00.

4/12/2022 – Teladoc Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $215.00 to $120.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/6/2022 – Teladoc Health is now covered by analysts at Guggenheim. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Teladoc Health is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/17/2022 – Teladoc Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $132.00 to $115.00.

NYSE TDOC traded down $2.93 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.52. 12,456,576 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,477,537. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.75 and a 52-week high of $174.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.57 and its 200-day moving average is $84.71.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported ($41.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($41.00). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 321.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 1,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $123,200.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 2,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $200,745.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 14,842 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,502. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 37,643 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,715,000 after buying an additional 3,316 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $346,000. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $408,000. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,534 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 18,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 624,077 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $45,015,000 after buying an additional 79,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

