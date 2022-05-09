Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $0.27.

TIIAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Telecom Italia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on Telecom Italia from €0.13 ($0.14) to €0.16 ($0.17) in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telecom Italia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Telecom Italia from €0.48 ($0.51) to €0.37 ($0.39) in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Get Telecom Italia alerts:

OTCMKTS TIIAY opened at $2.70 on Monday. Telecom Italia has a one year low of $2.48 and a one year high of $5.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.21 and a 200 day moving average of $4.15.

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, the public sector, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Italia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Italia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.