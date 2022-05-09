Telemark Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Telemark Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $12,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 75.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 42 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 96.2% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 671.4% in the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 54 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 240.0% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.26, for a total value of $456,922.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $346,613.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 2,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.20, for a total transaction of $1,185,948.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,776 shares of company stock worth $17,475,586 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $623.00 to $656.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $680.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. BNP Paribas cut shares of ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $460.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $765.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $810.00 to $745.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $667.97.

NYSE NOW traded down $30.66 on Monday, hitting $426.08. 114,205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,794,384. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $528.72 and its 200 day moving average is $585.16. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $438.12 and a 52 week high of $707.60. The company has a market capitalization of $85.41 billion, a PE ratio of 388.44, a P/E/G ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.09.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

