Telemark Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Telemark Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 250,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,573,000. Franco-Nevada makes up approximately 2.5% of Telemark Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Telemark Asset Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Franco-Nevada as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,939,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $268,052,000 after buying an additional 733,486 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,076,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,255,237,000 after buying an additional 566,311 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 322.2% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 577,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,444,000 after buying an additional 440,500 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the third quarter valued at about $41,540,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,400,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $181,756,000 after purchasing an additional 317,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FNV stock traded down $9.04 on Monday, reaching $141.50. The company had a trading volume of 183,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,602. The company has a 50-day moving average of $158.52 and a 200-day moving average of $145.07. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12 month low of $124.95 and a 12 month high of $169.32. The stock has a market cap of $27.09 billion, a PE ratio of 37.10, a PEG ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.65.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 55.96%. The business had revenue of $338.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Franco-Nevada’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.82%.

Several analysts have weighed in on FNV shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$210.00 to C$225.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $113.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.70.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

