Telemark Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Telemark Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 66.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $6,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Cloudflare by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 41,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,587,000 after buying an additional 5,703 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Cloudflare by 1,217.4% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 132,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,483,000 after buying an additional 122,856 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in Cloudflare by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 172,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,618,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Cloudflare by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cloudflare by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.51, for a total transaction of $2,450,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 18,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $1,973,932.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 599,294 shares of company stock valued at $65,886,479. 20.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NET has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Cloudflare from $135.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Cloudflare from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Cloudflare from $210.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.57.

NYSE NET traded down $9.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $56.37. The company had a trading volume of 313,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,733,245. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.90 and a fifty-two week high of $221.64. The company has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.16 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 6.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.98 and its 200 day moving average is $128.39.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 35.83% and a negative return on equity of 16.09%. The company had revenue of $193.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.79 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

