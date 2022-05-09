Telemark Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Telemark Asset Management LLC cut its stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of MongoDB worth $18,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDB. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in MongoDB by 2.3% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,324,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,662,000 after buying an additional 29,595 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at $674,390,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MongoDB by 17.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 807,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,160,000 after buying an additional 118,561 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in MongoDB by 42.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 460,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,274,000 after buying an additional 136,247 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in MongoDB by 14.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 420,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,497,000 after buying an additional 52,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MDB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on MongoDB from $560.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. UBS Group raised MongoDB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $345.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on MongoDB from $510.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on MongoDB from $626.00 to $362.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Tigress Financial initiated coverage on MongoDB in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $630.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.72.

MDB stock traded down $44.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $255.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,002. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $238.01 and a 1 year high of $590.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.21 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $379.88 and its 200-day moving average is $438.92.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $266.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.42 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 66.70% and a negative net margin of 35.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.01) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MongoDB news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.77, for a total value of $137,124.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 46,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,473,328.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 33,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.01, for a total transaction of $15,128,044.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 123,167 shares of company stock valued at $47,607,361. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MongoDB Company Profile (Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.