Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $432.50.

TLPFY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Teleperformance from €420.00 ($442.11) to €440.00 ($463.16) in a report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Teleperformance to €425.00 ($447.37) in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Teleperformance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.

Get Teleperformance alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS TLPFY traded down $6.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $166.91. The company had a trading volume of 15,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,414. The business’s 50-day moving average is $183.06 and its 200-day moving average is $195.26. Teleperformance has a 52 week low of $161.36 and a 52 week high of $229.47.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $1.4896 per share. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd.

Teleperformance Company Profile (Get Rating)

Teleperformance SE, together with its subsidiaries, offers integrated business services in France and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Core Services & D.I.B.S. and Specialized Services. It offers customer care, technical support, digital platform, consulting, customer acquisition, and data analysis services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Teleperformance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleperformance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.