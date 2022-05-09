Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $432.50.
TLPFY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Teleperformance from €420.00 ($442.11) to €440.00 ($463.16) in a report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Teleperformance to €425.00 ($447.37) in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Teleperformance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.
Shares of OTCMKTS TLPFY traded down $6.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $166.91. The company had a trading volume of 15,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,414. The business’s 50-day moving average is $183.06 and its 200-day moving average is $195.26. Teleperformance has a 52 week low of $161.36 and a 52 week high of $229.47.
Teleperformance Company Profile (Get Rating)
Teleperformance SE, together with its subsidiaries, offers integrated business services in France and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Core Services & D.I.B.S. and Specialized Services. It offers customer care, technical support, digital platform, consulting, customer acquisition, and data analysis services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Teleperformance (TLPFY)
- Johnson Outdoors Falls On Bleak Outlook
- Institutional Support For Tyson Foods Is Growing
- Time to Buy These 3 Oversold Mid-Caps
- Mattel Stock is Ready to Catch
- HCA Healthcare Stock is Ready to Climb Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Teleperformance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleperformance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.