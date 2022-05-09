Tellor (TRB) Trading 16.9% Lower This Week

Tellor (TRB) traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 9th. Tellor has a total market cap of $21.43 million and approximately $22.01 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tellor coin can currently be bought for $12.58 or 0.00040608 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Tellor has traded 16.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Tellor

Tellor is a coin. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,388,408 coins and its circulating supply is 1,703,442 coins. The official website for Tellor is tellor.io . The official message board for Tellor is medium.com/@tellor . Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

Tellor Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tellor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tellor using one of the exchanges listed above.

