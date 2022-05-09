Tenon Medical (NASDAQ:TNON) Trading Up 6%

Tenon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNON – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $42.10 and last traded at $42.10. Approximately 3,278 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 236,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.73.

About Tenon Medical (NASDAQ:TNON)

Tenon Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops surgical implant systems to optimize sacroiliac joint fixation/fusion surgery and corresponding outcomes. It focuses on sells The CATAMARAN SIJ Fusion System that includes instruments and implants designed to prepare and fixate the SI-Joint for fusion in the United States and Puerto Rico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tenon Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenon Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.