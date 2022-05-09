Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Shares Acquired by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) by 326.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,962 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,130 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.16% of Teradata worth $7,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TDC. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata in the fourth quarter valued at $57,086,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Teradata by 288.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,155,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,269,000 after buying an additional 858,240 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Teradata by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,923,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,158,000 after buying an additional 682,425 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Teradata by 150.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 676,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,751,000 after buying an additional 406,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Teradata by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,321,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,144,000 after buying an additional 268,789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CRO Todd Cione sold 5,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total value of $289,969.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 4,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total transaction of $187,495.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,252.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 62,940 shares of company stock worth $3,041,408. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TDC traded down $4.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.84. 3,886,444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,111,479. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Teradata Co. has a 1 year low of $34.93 and a 1 year high of $59.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.90, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.08.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. Teradata had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Teradata from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays cut their price target on Teradata from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised Teradata from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Teradata from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradata has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.36.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

