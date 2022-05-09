Terumo (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $28.42

Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $28.42 and last traded at $28.90, with a volume of 115264 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.57.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TRUMY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Terumo in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Terumo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.53.

Terumo Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cardiac and Vascular Company, General Hospital Company, and Blood and Cell Technologies Company. The Cardiac and Vascular Company segment offers angiographic guidewires, angiographic catheters, introducer sheaths, vascular closure devices, PTCA balloon catheters, coronary stents, self-expanding peripheral stent, intravascular ultrasound systems, imaging catheters, and others; coils and stents for treating cerebral aneurysm, aspiration catheters and clot retrievers for treating ischemic stroke, and others; oxygenators, cardio-pulmonary bypass systems, and others; and artificial vascular and stent grafts.

