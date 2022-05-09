Tether (USDT) Price Tops $1.00 on Top Exchanges

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 9th. Tether has a total market cap of $83.22 billion and $84.34 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Tether has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Tether coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00003036 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.77 or 0.00056990 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.26 or 0.00179951 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.85 or 0.00570397 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00036236 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62,697.35 or 1.90382090 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Tether

Tether’s genesis date was October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 85,713,951,815 coins and its circulating supply is 83,217,377,095 coins. The official website for Tether is tether.to . Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDT is a cryptocurrency asset issued on the Bitcoin blockchain via the Omni Layer Protocol. Each USDT unit is backed by traditional currency and cash equivalents held in the reserves of the Tether Limited and can be redeemed for 1 USD through the Tether Platform. USDT can be transferred, stored, spent, just like bitcoins or any other cryptocurrency. USDT and other Tether currencies were created to facilitate the transfer of national currencies, to provide users with a stable alternative to Bitcoin and to provide an alternative for exchange and wallet audits which are currently unreliable. USDT provides an alternative to Proof of Solvency methods by introducing a Proof of Reserves Process according to its whitepaper. In the Tether Proof of Reserves system, the amount of USDT in circulations can be easily checked on the Bitcoin blockchain via the tools provided at Omnichest.info, while the corresponding total amount of USD held reserves is proved by publishing the bank balance and undergoing periodic audits by professionals (not publicly auditable yet). “

Buying and Selling Tether

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.

