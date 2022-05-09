The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,794 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,460 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $3,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter worth about $1,821,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 7.5% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 217,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,280,000 after acquiring an additional 15,254 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 141,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,232,000 after acquiring an additional 5,174 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 37.5% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 220,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,420,000 after buying an additional 60,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 60,864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,535,000 after buying an additional 2,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.86.

NYSE BK opened at $43.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.29. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $41.76 and a 52-week high of $64.63.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.01. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.66%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

