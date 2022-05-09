The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Receives $603.69 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $603.69.

SAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boston Beer in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on Boston Beer from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Boston Beer from $670.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Boston Beer from $600.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Boston Beer from $424.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th.

NYSE:SAM traded down $11.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $360.68. The company had a trading volume of 3,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,637. Boston Beer has a fifty-two week low of $325.53 and a fifty-two week high of $1,144.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $376.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $436.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($2.29). Boston Beer had a positive return on equity of 9.05% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $430.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Boston Beer will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John C. Geist sold 1,008 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.98, for a total transaction of $391,083.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,680.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Boston Beer in the 1st quarter valued at $15,646,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in Boston Beer in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Boston Beer in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Boston Beer by 1,733.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in Boston Beer by 5,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 56 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

