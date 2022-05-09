The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 (NASDAQ:CAKE)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the restaurant operator on Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th.

Cheesecake Factory has a dividend payout ratio of 31.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Cheesecake Factory to earn $3.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.5%.

Shares of CAKE opened at $36.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.41. Cheesecake Factory has a twelve month low of $31.43 and a twelve month high of $64.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.14.

Cheesecake Factory ( NASDAQ:CAKE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 38.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cheesecake Factory will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter valued at $13,440,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 574,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,483,000 after buying an additional 240,965 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter valued at $246,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,028 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after buying an additional 6,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. It operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. The company owns and operates 306 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including 208 The Cheesecake Factory and 29 North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 29 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

