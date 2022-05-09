The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Receives $440.73 Average PT from Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $440.73.

A number of research firms recently commented on GS. UBS Group set a $416.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $418.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:GS traded down $2.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $310.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,255,643. The Goldman Sachs Group has a fifty-two week low of $302.21 and a fifty-two week high of $426.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $327.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $362.90. The company has a market capitalization of $106.59 billion, a PE ratio of 5.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.61 by $2.15. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.76 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $18.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 37.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.53%.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total value of $3,268,079.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,274,964.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

