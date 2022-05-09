The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Acquired by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 43.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,286 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 995 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 313.6% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 675,003 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $255,171,000 after acquiring an additional 511,802 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $139,179,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,759,138 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,055,508,000 after purchasing an additional 327,381 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at about $120,932,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,791,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,059,482,000 after acquiring an additional 274,537 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $455.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $488.00 to $486.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Odeon Capital Group cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $418.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.31.

GS stock opened at $307.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $105.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $327.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $362.90. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $302.21 and a 1 year high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.61 by $2.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 31.21%. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $18.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.53%.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total value of $3,268,079.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,274,964.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

