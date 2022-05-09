The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) CFO Kelly J. Kennedy Sells 46,344 Shares

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) CFO Kelly J. Kennedy sold 46,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total transaction of $188,156.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 628,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,550,073.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ HNST traded down $0.14 on Monday, hitting $3.53. 1,952,882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,752,551. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $323.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.67. The Honest Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.48 and a twelve month high of $19.94.

Get Honest alerts:

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Honest had a negative return on equity of 51.77% and a negative net margin of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $80.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.59 million. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Honest Company, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Honest by 180.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,501,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897,271 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Honest by 138.9% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,825,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642,425 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Honest by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,549,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,622,000 after acquiring an additional 704,415 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Honest by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,267,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,541,000 after acquiring an additional 32,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Honest during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,841,000. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Honest from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America cut shares of Honest from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Honest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Honest from $9.00 to $8.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Honest from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honest currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.43.

Honest Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.