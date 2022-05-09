The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) General Counsel Brendan Sheehey Sells 10,477 Shares

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) General Counsel Brendan Sheehey sold 10,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total value of $42,536.62. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 207,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,024.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of HNST stock traded down $0.14 on Monday, reaching $3.53. 1,952,882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,752,551. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.20 million and a P/E ratio of -7.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The Honest Company, Inc. has a one year low of $3.48 and a one year high of $19.94.

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $80.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.59 million. Honest had a negative net margin of 12.14% and a negative return on equity of 51.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Honest Company, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HNST. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Honest by 180.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,501,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,419,000 after buying an additional 2,897,271 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Honest in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,841,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Honest by 138.9% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,825,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,324,000 after buying an additional 1,642,425 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Honest in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,625,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Honest by 174.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,187,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,605,000 after buying an additional 755,002 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Honest from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $13.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Honest from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Honest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Honest from $9.00 to $8.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Honest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.43.

Honest Company Profile

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

