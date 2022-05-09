The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.36 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) to announce $6.36 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Kraft Heinz’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.20 billion and the highest is $6.50 billion. Kraft Heinz reported sales of $6.62 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kraft Heinz will report full year sales of $25.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $25.41 billion to $25.79 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $25.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.87 billion to $25.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Kraft Heinz.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KHC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.56.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 521.7% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 383.7% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KHC traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.19. The stock had a trading volume of 9,235,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,347,876. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.02. Kraft Heinz has a 12 month low of $32.78 and a 12 month high of $44.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.09 billion, a PE ratio of 44.64, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 161.62%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

